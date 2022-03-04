Invitation Cup unveiled in all its glory

Chairman Muthiah traces MRC’s progress over the last few years

The Diamond Jubilee Year of the Invitation Cup was showcased for the media by the Madras Race Club at the Holiday Inn here on Thursday.

Dr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah, the dynamic chairman of MRC and Turf Authorities Of India, played host, and the Invitation Cup in all its glory was unveiled. Also on display were the Trophies of the Four Graded Races and the 11 other supporting events.

New chapter: Madras Race Club chairman M.A.M.R. Muthiah unveils the Chettinad Indian Turf Invitation Cup 2022, along with the club’s committee members in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Special thanks

Dr. Muthiah welcomed the gathering, with a special thanks to the professionals and owners were present. He talked about the progress that MRC had made in the last few years and was proud of the fact that they were now hosting the Invitation weekend after six years, for the 12th time, in its diamond jubilee year.

He praised the support he had received from all his sponsors without whom the ₹38.85 million tag for stakemoney would have remained a mere pipedream. A total cog of 109 horses from across the country has come into the Guindy stables which is a record in itself and will do wonders for the sport in Chennai.

Mr. Cyrus J. Madan, with a video presentation, introduced the runners of the four Grade 1 Invitational races.

Three licensed bookmakers added colour to the proceedings by putting out the tentative odds against each of the runners in these races.

This was followed by the official draw for post positions for the runners in the Chettinad Invitation Cup. It was done in style, with six champagne bottles with draw numbers hidden underneath.