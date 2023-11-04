Invincible, Elfin Knight, Synthesis, Pharazon and Cascais excel

November 04, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Invincible, Elfin Knight, Synthesis, Pharazon and Cascais excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov. 4).

Grass track:

1200m: Salento (Antony) 1-18, 1,000/1-5, 600/39. Strode out well.

Inner sand:

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Impiana (B. Paswan) 1-6.5, 600/40. In fine trim.

1200m: Marzgovel (Akshay K) 1-24, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Shaped well. Nyaya (Darshan) 1-23, 1,000/1-6, 600/38.5. Impressed. Limited Edition (B. Paswan) 1-24, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. In fine trim. Inyouwebelieve (P. Trevor) 1-21, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Jersey King (Tousif), Ultimate Ruler (D. Patel) 43.5. Former moved better. Momentos (Prabhakaran) 46. Easy. Contador (Antony) 42.5. Stretched out well. Synthesis (Shinde) 43. In fine condition. Elfin Knight (Saqlain) 42. Moved impressively. Mystic Eye (rb) 43.5. Moved well. A 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Eskdale) (Saqlain) 43.5. Shaped well. A 2-y-o (Be Safe - Panthera) (Antony), Cascais (S. John) 42.5. They moved fluently.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Whatsthescript - One Punch) (Jagadeesh), First Royalist (rb) 1-15, 600/45. Former finished six lengths ahead. Czar (S. John) 1-12, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Philosophy (D. Patel) 1-14, 600/43. Worked well. Augusto (S. Shareef) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. She’s A Lady (D. Patel) 1-13, 600/43.5. Pleased. Elveden (Antony) 1-13, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Isnt She Beautiful (D. Patel) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Double Scotch (Akshay K), Count Basie (Darshan) 1-14.5, 600/45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Bowen (Ashok), Anzac Parade (Tousif) 1-15, 600/45. They finished together. Queen Of Kyiv (Shinde) 1-15, 600/44. Moved freely.

1200m: Able One (Jagadeesh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Stormy Ocean (R. Pradeep) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Greeley (Rozario) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Mystikos (D. Patel) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Worked well. Champions Way (Shinde) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Emeraldo (S. Shareef) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. Ebotse (S. John) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Pharazon (Rozario) 1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine condition. Je Ne Sais Quoi (B. Paswan) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Stretched.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.