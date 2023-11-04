HamberMenu
Invincible, Elfin Knight, Synthesis, Pharazon and Cascais excel

November 04, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ramanan V V 7619

Invincible, Elfin Knight, Synthesis, Pharazon and Cascais excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov. 4).

Grass track:

1200m: Salento (Antony) 1-18, 1,000/1-5, 600/39. Strode out well.

Inner sand:

1000m: Impiana (B. Paswan) 1-6.5, 600/40. In fine trim.

1200m: Marzgovel (Akshay K) 1-24, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Shaped well. Nyaya (Darshan) 1-23, 1,000/1-6, 600/38.5. Impressed. Limited Edition (B. Paswan) 1-24, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. In fine trim. Inyouwebelieve (P. Trevor) 1-21, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Jersey King (Tousif), Ultimate Ruler (D. Patel) 43.5. Former moved better. Momentos (Prabhakaran) 46. Easy. Contador (Antony) 42.5. Stretched out well. Synthesis (Shinde) 43. In fine condition. Elfin Knight (Saqlain) 42. Moved impressively. Mystic Eye (rb) 43.5. Moved well. A 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Eskdale) (Saqlain) 43.5. Shaped well. A 2-y-o (Be Safe - Panthera) (Antony), Cascais (S. John) 42.5. They moved fluently.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Whatsthescript - One Punch) (Jagadeesh), First Royalist (rb) 1-15, 600/45. Former finished six lengths ahead. Czar (S. John) 1-12, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Philosophy (D. Patel) 1-14, 600/43. Worked well. Augusto (S. Shareef) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. She’s A Lady (D. Patel) 1-13, 600/43.5. Pleased. Elveden (Antony) 1-13, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Isnt She Beautiful (D. Patel) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Double Scotch (Akshay K), Count Basie (Darshan) 1-14.5, 600/45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Bowen (Ashok), Anzac Parade (Tousif) 1-15, 600/45. They finished together. Queen Of Kyiv (Shinde) 1-15, 600/44. Moved freely.

1200m: Able One (Jagadeesh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Stormy Ocean (R. Pradeep) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Greeley (Rozario) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Mystikos (D. Patel) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Worked well. Champions Way (Shinde) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Emeraldo (S. Shareef) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. Ebotse (S. John) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Pharazon (Rozario) 1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine condition. Je Ne Sais Quoi (B. Paswan) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Stretched.

