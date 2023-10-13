HamberMenu
International Olympics Committee approves cricket for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Cricket along with baseball/softball, flag football, squash and lacrosse will be included in the 2028 LA Olympics

October 13, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - Mumbai

AFP

Cricket has been approved by the International Olympic Committee’s executive for inclusion in the programme for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, it was announced on October 13.

IOC president Thomas Bach, speaking after the second day of an executive board meeting in Mumbai, said officials had accepted a proposal by LA organisers for Twenty20 cricket — the game’s shortest established international format — to be included as one of five new sports together with baseball/softball, flag football (non-contact American football), squash and lacrosse.

But all the new sports will still need to be voted in by the IOC membership in a ballot due to be held on October 16 before they are assured of a place at the 2028 Games.

Olympics / cricket

