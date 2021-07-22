Inside Tokyo Olympic Games village

22 July 2021 14:18 IST

An inside eye into the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics meet, ahead of the fanfare.

Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics meet, the Summer Olympics Village waits for the pulse of sport and spirit to coalesce in its grounds. However, strict COVID-19 norms outline the scheme of activites. Here is a visual inroad into the freshly spruced up stadiums, sporting arenas and the complementing technology that will aid operation at the Games Village.

