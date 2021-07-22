Inside Tokyo Olympic Games village

1/16

An aerial view shows a stadium being readied for the Tokyo Olympic games. Photo: AP

Light beam over the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the Olympic Games Village. Photo: Getty Images

During a demonstration of the transport operation system, an official uses a smartphone app meant for drivers to unlock Mirai fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Getty Images

A Japan Coast Guard rigid inflatable boat patrols a waterway near the Tokyo Olympics athletes village. Photo: Getty Images

Banners and team flags of participating countries adorn the apartments of its respective players. Photo: Getty Images

A staff member wipes desks with steriliser at the Tokyo Olympics Main Press Centre (MPC) to arrest any chances of virus transmission. Photo: Getty Images

Saliva collection cubicles are lined with cones at the COVID-19 test collection site in the Tokyo Olympics Main Press Centre (MPC). Photo: Getty Images

A visitor experiences a large-scale misting tower dispensing ultra-fine mist during a proving test of heat countermeasures for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Reuters

Ahead of the Tokyo games, splinklers spruce up the Oi Hockey Stadium. Photo: AP

Before the arrival of mediapersons from around the world, plastic screens are being placed between workstations in the photographers workroom at the Tokyo Olympics Main Press Centre (MPC). The Press Centre shall maintain social distancing measures, plastic screens between work stations and hand sanitisers at intermittent arrivals to arrest COVID-19 transmission. Photo: Getty Images

Electric vehicles line an internal shuttle bus station at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Reuters

A bird’s eye view of the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

An archery training field at the Tokyo Games village. Photo: Reuters

The Chinese mens’ Basketball team trains at the Aomi Urban Sports Park ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Getty Images

Members of Argentina and India’s women's field hockey team during a training session at the Oi Hockey Stadium. Photo: AP