Injured Thapa signs off with a silver

Sports Bureau
November 12, 2022 20:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Shiva Thapa’s historic campaign in the Asian boxing championships ended in disappointment, as the ace Indian boxer lost the men’s 63.5kg final bout to Uzbekistan’s Ruslan Abdullaev because of a knee injury, in Amman on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thapa injured his right knee during the second round following which the referee consulted the doctor and ended the contest. Abdullaev, who dominated the exchange of punches and led 5-0 after the first round, was declared the winner with a RSC-I verdict.

This was Thapa’s third silver medal and sixth overall at the continental event. He had become the most successful male boxer in the history of the event when he entered the semifinals to assure himself of a medal.

Previously, Thapa had won gold in 2013, silver in 2017 and 2021, and bronze in 2015 and 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Govind Sahani (48kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) won bronze medals in this edition.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Indian boxers claimed altogether 12 medals — including four gold, one silver and two bronze by the women who earned the number one spot for the country — in the Jordanian capital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app