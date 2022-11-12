Injured Thapa signs off with a silver

Shiva Thapa’s historic campaign in the Asian boxing championships ended in disappointment, as the ace Indian boxer lost the men’s 63.5kg final bout to Uzbekistan’s Ruslan Abdullaev because of a knee injury, in Amman on Saturday.

Thapa injured his right knee during the second round following which the referee consulted the doctor and ended the contest. Abdullaev, who dominated the exchange of punches and led 5-0 after the first round, was declared the winner with a RSC-I verdict.

This was Thapa’s third silver medal and sixth overall at the continental event. He had become the most successful male boxer in the history of the event when he entered the semifinals to assure himself of a medal.

Previously, Thapa had won gold in 2013, silver in 2017 and 2021, and bronze in 2015 and 2019.

Govind Sahani (48kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) won bronze medals in this edition.

Indian boxers claimed altogether 12 medals — including four gold, one silver and two bronze by the women who earned the number one spot for the country — in the Jordanian capital.