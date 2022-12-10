Injured Achinta withdraws from World weightlifting championships

December 10, 2022 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Achinta Sheuli (73kg) withdrew from competition after experiencing a hamstring pull at the World weightlifting championships in Bogota on Friday.

“Achinta pulled his hamstring muscle when he was in the warm-up area after the weigh-in. We withdrew him before the snatch event as there was a possibility of the injury getting aggravated,” said chief national coach Vijay Sharma.

Achinta was slated to compete in Group C of men’s 73kg weight class.

