Sport

Iniyan’s initiative an example for everyone: Kramnik

Iniyan and Kramnik.

Iniyan and Kramnik.  

The Indian GM played 271 opponents over 74 hours to raise funds

Former World champion Vladimir Kramnik hailed Grandmaster P. Iniyan for his stupendous fund-raising effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kramnik, in a video message, praised the 17-year-old.

“I thank Iniyan for his efforts. It doesn’t actually matter how much money you manage to raise. I think it’s a very good initiative and a very important example for everyone,” said Kramnik.

Between May 15 and 18, Iniyan’s online ‘chess marathon’ generated more than ₹1.20 lakh. Incredibly, the youngster played 271 opponents spread over 74 hours.

Similar event

“We organised a similar charity event in Russia and managed to collect quite a serious amount of money for various hospitals,” said Kramnik. “With the pandemic all over the world, it is also a harsh but very useful reminder to all of us of some core values which we, in my opinion, forgot a bit, lately: that we are all human beings, we are all one unit in this world and we should be trying to be less individualistic.

“Maybe, we should pay less attention to consumption and try to help each other, especially in these difficult times.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 9:26:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/iniyans-initiative-an-example-for-everyone-kramnik/article31634712.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY