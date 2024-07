India's Shaurya Bawa went down to Egyptian top seed Mohamed Zakaria in the boys’ singles semifinals of the World junior squash championships in Houston on Tuesday.

Bawa, seeded 17/32, lost 5-11, 5-11, 9-11 to last year’s runner-up Zakaria, with the 41-minute long contest closer than what the scoreline suggests.

Bawa is only the second Indian male after Kush Kumar (in 2014) to reach the World junior semifinals and will collect a bronze medal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.