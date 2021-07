24 July 2021 19:59 IST

A video documenting India's Olympics medals from 1900 to 2016

With Mirabai Chanu winning India's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics, The Hindu takes a look at who Olympic medals for the country over the years and at which event.

India's maiden appearance at the Summer Olympics came in 1900 and since then the country has won 28 medals till the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Advertising

Advertising