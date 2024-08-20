GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India's Gukesh plays out draw against reigning world champion Ding Liren in first round of Sinquefield Cup

Challenger Gukesh and Ding will face each other again in the FIDE World Championship Match 2024, which will be held between November 20 and December 15 this year in Singapore

Published - August 20, 2024 11:05 am IST - St. Louis, U.S.A.

ANI
In the world rankings, Gukesh is currently at number six, while Ding is 15th.

In the world rankings, Gukesh is currently at number six, while Ding is 15th. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India’s chess star D. Gukesh played out a draw against the reigning world champion Ding Liren in the first round of the Sinquefield Cup in St Louis.

In what turned out to be a preview of their upcoming battle in the World Chess Championship, Gukesh and Ding squared off against each other in a classical round. This was their first encounter since Gukesh won the 2024 Candidates Tournament.

In the world rankings, Gukesh is currently at number six, while Ding is 15th, his lowest world ranking. In an encounter that saw a couple of nervy moments, Gukesh, who had black pieces, managed to escape a tricky situation.

Gukesh’s quest to conquer the world reaches its final stage: Data

The Indian survived a scare after he pushed his pawn to the d4 square, but Ding failed to punish him. Ding played bishop d3, which allowed Gukesh to escape from a peculiar position. The next moves by both players saw plenty of pieces leave the board and end the affair in a draw.

Challenger Gukesh and Ding will face each other again in the FIDE World Championship Match 2024, which will be held between November 20 and December 15 this year in Singapore. FIDE had received three competitive applications for hosting the World Championship Match - from New Delhi (India), Chennai (India), and Singapore.

Candidates Chess | Teen prodigy Gukesh earns the right to battle Ding for the World crown

“After reviewing the bids and inspecting all potential host cities for their venues, amenities, event programs, and opportunities, the International Chess Federation has selected Singapore as the host of the World Championship Match,” FIDE said in an official statement last month.

“We are delighted that for the first time in the history of FIDE, a match for the World Championship will take place in Singapore. Not only is Singapore one of the most iconic global tourist and business hubs, but it is also a thriving chess centre with great ambitions and talent,” FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said in an official statement.

