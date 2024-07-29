ADVERTISEMENT

India’s first-ever night street racing event to be held in Chennai

Updated - July 29, 2024 10:55 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 10:53 pm IST - Chennai

The city was preparing for the race last year when Cyclone Michaung and the resultant floods forced the cancellation of the event

Sports Bureau

From the press conference for the announcement of the first-ever night race at Chennai Formula Racing Circuit, in Chennai on July 29 | Photo Credit: ANI

Chennai will host India’s first-ever night street racing event, the second round of the Indian Racing Festival, from August 30 to September 1.

Chennai Formula Racing Circuit launched

The Chennai Formula Racing Circuit is 3.5 kilometres long and commences at the Island Grounds.

It weaves past several key landmarks before rounding back to the starting point, with the iconic Marina Beach on one side. The track will have nineteen turns, multiple chicanes, and elevation changes.

The second round will be conducted in association with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

The IRF, organised by Racing Promotions Private Limited, consists of two championships: the India Racing League, a city-based franchise league of eight teams and the FIA Indian F4 championship.

Formula 4 night street car race | Madras High Court waves green flag

The F4 is crucial for aspiring racers as the winner will get FIA Super License points.

At an event announcing the dates for the event, Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director of RPPL, said the IRF will start on August 24 and 25 at the Madras International Circuit, followed by the street race on August 30. Tickets for the event will go on sale shortly.

India’s first F1 driver, Narain Karthikeyan, attended the event and expressed hope that it would boost the sport in the country. Dr Atulya Mishra IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, J. Meghanatha Reddy IAS, Member Secretary SDAT, and FMSCI President Akbar Ebrahim were also present on the occasion.

