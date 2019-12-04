India’s domination continues at 13th South Asiam Games

Track and field athletes led India’s gold rush on the third day of competitions in the 13th South Asian Games as the country added a whopping 29 more medals to surge ahead in the medals tally here on Wednesday.

India won 15 gold medals on the day, with athletics contributing five, as the country’s medal tally stood at 32 gold, 26 silver and 13 bronze.

Athletics gave 10 medals (5 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze) while six each from came from table tennis (3 gold and 3 silver) and taekwondo (3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze), five from triathlon (2 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze) and two gold medals from kho kho.

Indian shuttlers also continued their dominating show with four individuals and as many doubles pairs cruising into the semifinals to assure themselves of medals.

Some of India’s medals on day three:

Athletics: Women: 200m: Gold: Archana Suseendran 23.67s; Bronze: A. Chandra Lekha. Discus: Gold: Navjeet Kaur Dhillon 49.87m; Silver: Survi Biswas. Long jump: Bronze: Sandra Babu.

Men: 10,000m: Gold: Suresh Kumar 29m, 32s. Men’s long jump: Gold: S. Lokesh 7.87m; Silver: Swamynathan. Discus: Gold: Kirpal Singh 57.88m; Silver: Gagandeep Singh.

Taekwondo: Gold: Laitika Bhandari (women’s under 53kg), Jarnel Singh (men’s under 74kg), Rudali Barua (women’s over 73kg). Silver: Saurav (men’s under 63kg) and Gangjot (women’s 62kg); Bronze: Chaitnya Inamdar (men’s over 86kg).

Table tennis: Gold & silver: Men’s doubles: Harmeet Desai & A. Amalraj bt Sanil Shetty & Sudhanshu Grover 8-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-5, 8-11, 12-10.

Women’s doubles: Madhurika Patkar & Sreeja Akula bt Sutirtha Mukherjee & Ayhika Mukherjee 2-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-6, 5-11, 11-5. Mixed doubles: Harmeet & Sutirtha Mukherjee bt Amalraj & Ayhika 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-8.

Kho-kho: Gold: Men: India bt Bangladesh 16-9; Women: India bt Nepal 17-5.