January 11, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated January 12, 2024 01:28 pm IST - Adelaide

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden fought their way past Nicolas Barrientos and Rafael Matos 6-2, 6-7(4), [10-7] in the doubles quarterfinals of the $739,945 ATP tennis tournament in Adelaide on Thursday.

It was the first match on court this season for the second seeded Indo-Aussie pair which had a walkover in the pre-quarterfinals after a bye in the first round.

In the semifinals, Bopanna and Ebden will play Gonzalo Escobar and Aleksandr Nedovyesov.

The results:

$739,945 ATP, Adelaide: Doubles, quarterfinals: Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) bt Nicolas Barrientos (Col) & Rafael Matos (Bra) 6-2, 6-7(4), [10-7].

$82,000 Challenger, Nonthaburi, Thailand: Doubles, quarterfinals: Salvatore Caruso & Giovanni Fonio (Ita) bt Saketh Myneni & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-2; Manuel Guinard & Gregoire Jacq (Fra) bt Rithvik Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha 7-6(3), 4-6, [10-6].

€74,825 Challenger, Oeiras, Portugal

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Arjun Kadhe & Marcus Willis (GBR) bt Tiago Pereira & Francisco Rocha (Por) 6-1, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Kish Island, Iran: Singles, pre-quarterfinals: Hazem Naw (Syr) bt Parth Aggarwal 6-4, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles, pre-quarterfinals: Alexander Brown (USA) & Daniel Vishnick (GBR) bt Chirag Duhan & Michalis Sakellaridis (Gre) 4-6, 7-5, [11-9].

$35,000 ITF women, Naples, USA: Doubles, pre-quarterfinals: Clervie Ngounoue & Malkia Menguene (USA) bt Riya Bhatia & Savanna Ly-Nguyen (Vie) 6-4, 6-1.

$35,000 ITF women, Antalya, Turkey: First round: Carmen Herea (Rou) bt Vasanti Shinde 6-1, 6-3.

