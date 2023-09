September 28, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

Sharm El Sheikh (Egypt)

Mukund Sasikumar defeated Nikita Ianin 7-6(3), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament on Thursday.

Others results:

€73,000 Challenger, Braga, Portugal:Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Javier Cosano & Pablo Ruiz (Esp) bt Purav Raja & Hunter Reese (USA) 6-1, 6-2.

$25,000 ITF men, Zlatibor, Serbia:Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Abraham Asaba (Gha) & Nicolas Buitrago (Col) bt David Pichler (Aut) & Parikshit Somani 6-4, 7-5.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia:Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Thomas Braithwaite (Aus) & Max Wiskandt (Ger) bt Rushil Khosla & Lucca Pinto (Bra) 7-6(5), 6-0.

$15,000 ITF women: Pre-quarterfinals: Lucia Domingo (Esp) bt Anjali Rathi 6-1, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF men, Albuquerque, USA: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Danil Panarin & Rei Sakamoto (Jpn) bt Jaimee Angele (Fra) & Sathi Chirala 6-3, 7-5.

