Indian wrestlers to participate in World championships after Minister’s assurance

Published - October 26, 2024 10:33 am IST - KOLKATA:

‘Wrestlers’ interest is the priority,’ assures Union Minister Mansukh Mandviya

Y. B. Sarangi

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandviya. File photo | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandviya on Friday (October 26, 2024) gave his permission for the wrestlers’ participation in the upcoming World championships in Albania. Following the Minister’s assurance and stress that the wrestlers’ interest is the priority, a Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) source confirmed that the wrestlers would participate in the elite event.

On Thursday, the WFI had written to the United World Wrestling (UWW) informing its decision to withdraw the Indian team because of ‘Government interference.’

