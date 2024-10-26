GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian wrestlers to participate in World championships after Minister’s assurance

‘Wrestlers’ interest is the priority,’ assures Union Minister Mansukh Mandviya

Published - October 26, 2024 10:33 am IST - KOLKATA:

Y. B. Sarangi
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandviya. File photo

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandviya. File photo | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandviya on Friday (October 26, 2024) gave his permission for the wrestlers’ participation in the upcoming World championships in Albania. Following the Minister’s assurance and stress that the wrestlers’ interest is the priority, a Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) source confirmed that the wrestlers would participate in the elite event.

On Thursday, the WFI had written to the United World Wrestling (UWW) informing its decision to withdraw the Indian team because of ‘Government interference.’

Published - October 26, 2024 10:33 am IST

Related Topics

wrestling

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.