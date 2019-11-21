Indian women’s cricket team sweeps T20 series

The Indian women’s cricket team completed a 5-0 series whitewash over the West Indies after half-centuries from Veda Krishnamurthy and Jemimah Rodrigues, complemented by the bowlers’ clinical show, steered the side to a 61-run triumph in the fifth and final T20 International here.

Jemimah (50) and Veda (57 not out) shared 117 runs for the third wicket as India Women scored 134 for three after electing to bat.

India was reduced to 17 for two in the fourth over with Shafali Verma (9) and captain Smriti Mandhana (7) getting out cheaply. But the Jemimah-Veda duo steadied the innings and took the side to a decent total.

Jemimah needed 56 balls for her 50, which was studded with three boundaries, while Veda’s unbeaten 57 came off 48 deliveries, which included four hits to the fence.

In the West Indies run chase, the Indian bowlers produced a disciplined performance to restrict the host to 73 for seven.

The scores: India Women 134/3 in 20 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 50, Veda Krishnamurthy 57 n.o.) bt West Indies Women 73/7 in 20 overs (Anuja Patil 2/3). Player-of-the-Match: Veda Krishnamurthy; Player-of-the-Series: Sushma Verma.