Sport

Indian women finish second

NAKHON PATHOM (THAILAND)

India won the silver after losing to Thailand 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 18-25, 15-13 in the final of the 21st Princess Cup-third AVC women’s Challenge Cup volleyball tournament here on Wednesday .


