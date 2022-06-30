Indian women finish second
NAKHON PATHOM (THAILAND)
India won the silver after losing to Thailand 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 18-25, 15-13 in the final of the 21st Princess Cup-third AVC women’s Challenge Cup volleyball tournament here on Wednesday .
