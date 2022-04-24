Indian trio bags silver
Finishes behind Croatia in team trap at the shotgun WC
Sports Bureau
The Indian trio of Vivaan Kapoor, Kynan Chenai and Prithviraj Tondaiman won the trap team silver medal behind Croatia from among 23 teams in the shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy.
The results:
Trap:
Men: 1. Erik Varga (Svk) 31(1) 23 (120); 2. Josip Glasnovic (Cro) 31(0) 25 (119); 3. Adria Martinez Torres (Esp) 21 (19) 118; 4. Matthew John Coward-Holley (GBR) 12 (22) 118; 17. Prithviraj Tondaiman 116; 42. Kynan Chenai 113; 69. Vivaan Kapoor 111. RPO: Manavaditya Rathroe 111.
Team: 1. Croatia 7 (212); 2. India 1 (211); 3. Italy 6 (209); 4. Czech Republic 4 (210).
Women: 1. Kirsty Hegarty (GBR) 31 (20) 113; 2. Augusta Rose Campos-Martyn (Pur) 28 (18)115; 3. Ray Basil (Lbn) 21 (21) 113; 4. Satu Makela-Nummela (Fin) 12 (21) 113; 16. Rajeshwari Kumari 110; 35. Shreyasi Singh 106; 51. Shagun Chowdhary 100.
Team: 1. Australia 7 (200); 2. Italy 1 (199); 3. Spain 5(1) 199; 4. Kazakhstan 5(0) 195; 8. India 178.
