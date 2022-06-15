Sport

Indian teams outplay Maldives and Nepal

The Indian boys outplayed Maldives 3-0, dropping just one game in all, in the league phase of the ITF South Asia under-12 tennis tournament in Kathmandu on Wednesday. In the girls round-robin league, India beat host Nepal 3-0, dropping six games in all.

The results (league):

Boys: India bt Maldives 3-0 (Tavish Pahwa bt Mika Mohamed Kaleem 6-0, 6-0; Fazal Ali Meer bt Adam Aal Niyaz 6-0, 6-1; Kushagra Arora & Tavish bt Adam & Ibrahim Zafayaan Salaam 6-0, 6-0).

Girls: India bt Nepal 3-0 (Prachi Malik bt Pranja Manandhar 6-0, 6-2; Aahan bt Shivali Gurung 6-0, 6-0; Prachi & Anandita Upadhyay bt Shivali & Karmishtha Nugah Shrestha 6-2, 6-2).


