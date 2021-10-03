Indian teams claim four golds

LIMA

03 October 2021 23:13 IST

Win three silver medals also; go to the top of the medals tally

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh beat teammates Shikha Narwal and Naveen 16-12 to clinch the mixed air pistol gold in the junior World Championship here. The trio of Manu, Rhythm Sangwan, and Shikha beat Belarus 16-12 to win the women’s team event.

India claimed the air pistol men’s team gold through Sarabjot Singh, Naveen and Shiva Narwal by edging Belarus 16-14.

Great show

In the men’s air rifle team gold contest, Dhanush Srikanth, Rajpreet Singh and Paarth Makhija outplayed a strong USA 16-6.

Advertising

Advertising

There was no denying the mixed air rifle gold to the Tokyo Olympics silver and gold-winning Mary Carolynn Tucker and William Shaner, even though Atmika Gupta and Rajpreet Singh fought hard before losing 17-15.

Atmika also won the team silver along in partnership with Nisha Kanwar and Zeena Khitta in the women’s air rifle final against Hungary.

With four gold and three silvers on the day, Indian jumped to the top of the table with six gold, six silver and two bronze medals. USA with two gold and two silver less slipped to second place.

The results: Men: Air pistol team: 1. India (Sarabjot Singh, Naveen, Shiva Narwal) 16 (578) 1748; 2. Belarus (Abdul-Aziz Kurdzi, Ivan Kazak, Uladzislau Dzemesh) 14 (576) 1719; 3. USA 16 (560) 1694. Air rifle team: 1. India (Dhanush Srikanth, Rajpreet Singh, Paarth Makhija) 16 (624.5) 1886.9; 2. USA (William Shaner, Rylan William Kissell, John Blanton) 6 (622.5) 1874.2; 3. Spain 16 (618.1) 1870.9.

Women: Air pistol team: 1. India (Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Shikha Narwal) 16 (569) 1722; 2. Belarus (Aliaksandra Piatrova, Zoya Dasko, Alina Nestsiarovich) 12 (568) 1674; 3. Ukraine 16 (566) 1695.

Air rifle team: 1. Hungary (Eszter Meszaros, Eszter Denes, Lea Horvath) 16 (623.0 (1876.9); 2. India (Nisha Kanwar, Zeena Khitta, Atmika Gupta) 14 (622.4) 1882.7; 3. France 16 (621.4) 1865.4.

Mixed: Air pistol: 1. India (Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh) 16 (386) 583; 2. India-2 (Shikha Narwal, Naveen) 12 (385) 580; 3. Romania 17 (382) 571.

Air rifle: 1. USA (Mary Carolynn Tucker, William Shaner) 17 (419.9) 625.7; 2. India-2 (Atmika Gupta, Rajpreet Singh) 15 (418.5) 626.8; 3. Italy 16 (416.2) 628.1.