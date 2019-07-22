Indian T20 squad for the 2019 West Indies tour

The Indian squads for the 2019 West Indies tour have been announced. Two of the most prominent faces of Indian cricket have not featured in the teams. MS Dhoni has opted out of the tour and is taking a two-month sabbatical from international cricket to serve his regiment in the Indian territorial army. While all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been rested for the entire tour.

The T20, ODI and Test squads will be captained by Virat Kohli.

The tour in the West Indies will be kicked off with the T20 matches which start on August 3. The ODIs are scheduled from August 8 and the Test matches from August 22.