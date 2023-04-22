ADVERTISEMENT

Indian swimmer equals world record, becomes fastest male swimmer to cross Sea of Galilee in Israel

April 22, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - Jerusalem

Aryan Singh Dadiala, 21, who set a world record in November 2022 in Goa finishing 32 km open water sea swimming in 5 hours 36 minutes, is the first Asian swimmer to swim the Sea of Galilee

PTI

Indian swimmer, Aryan Singh Dadiala, 21, swims as he equals the existing world record of the fastest male swimmer to swim the Sea of Galilee, braving extreme weather conditions in Israel. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian swimmer, Aryan Singh Dadiala, on April 21, equalled the existing world record of the fastest male swimmer to swim the Sea of Galilee, braving extreme weather conditions.

Sea Of Galilee is the second lowest water body in the world, approximately 214 metres below sea level, and poses multiple challenges such as whirlpools and indefinite wind storms.

Dadiala, 21, who set a world record in November 2022 in Goa finishing 32 km open water sea swimming in 5 hours 36 minutes, is the first Asian swimmer to swim the Sea of Galilee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He started his swim at 5:18 a.m. on Friday when it was pitch dark and extremely cold and finished the challenging swim at 11:33 a.m., equalling an existing world record of the fastest male swimmer to swim the Sea of Galilee in his very first attempt.

The record for the fastest one-way swim was set by Guy Cohen in 2017 in his seventh attempt, as per records shared with PTI by Aryan's father, Surjeet Dadiala, who called it a "proud moment for the country".

"Aryan faced many weather-related and physical challenges during his swim, such as heavy winds and fatigue but was firm and focussed on his swimming", Surjeet told PTI.

The event was observed and certified by Galilee Marathon Swimming Association, Israel and flagged off by Indian diplomat Pawan K. Pal, who leads the public diplomacy division at the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv.

"Aryan Singh Dadiala, a 21 yr old Indian swimmer breaks barriers and swam across the #SeaofGalilee (20.5 km length) in 6hrs 15 mins.", a tweet from the Indian mission said.

"Congratulations to this young talent for displaying incredible feat of determination and skill", it added.

Aryan said that he took up the challenge in order to "strengthen India and Israel relationship".

He said that he is "extremely impressed" with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's -- the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel in 2017.

The swimmer was accompanied by his entire family, Coach Rahul Chiplunkar, Guide Subodh Sule and crew Pavitra Poilkar during this major attempt and is keen to take up such challenges also in the future highlighting different causes.

Aryan moved to Spire Institute and Academy in Ohio, United States, in 2018 for two years and was later made its Brand Ambassador for India.

A champion swimmer with more than a hundred medals to his credit and also an avid sprinter, the young sportsman has been promoting several humanitarian causes through his athletic prowess.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US