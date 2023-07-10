Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen wins Canada Open 2023

July 10, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:37 am IST - Calgary:

Indian Badminton player Lakshya Sen defeated China's Li Shi Feng in straight sets 21-18 and 22-20 to clinch the men's singles title at the Canada Open 2023 early Monday, July 10, 2023.

The 21-year-old Lakshya Sen triumphed over the reigning All England Champion Li Shi Feng by winning the first set by 21-18 and the second set by 22-20.

A Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Lakshya Sen secured his second BWF World Tour after winning the Indian Open in 2022.

In the Round of 32 in the Canada Open, Lakshya Sen's opening match was against Thailand's badminton player Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Sen defeated him 21-18 and 21-15.In Round 16, Lakshya Sen faced Brazil's Ygor Coelho de Oliveira. Sen triumphed over him by winning 21-15 and 21-11.In the quarter-final match, he faced German badminton player Julien Carraggi.

This was the only match of Lakshya Sen which went into the third set in the Canada Open. Sen won the first set by 21-8 but in the second set, the German gave a tough fight and won the stage by 21-17. Eventually, Sen flexed his muscles in the third set by winning 21-10.In the semi-final, the 21-year-old trounced Japan's Kenta Nishimoto by 21-17 and 21-14.

In the final Lakshya faced China's Li Shi Feng and outclassed him by winning in straight sets 21-18 and 22-20.Meanwhile, double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu failed to book a finale ticket after losing 14-21 15-21 to world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in her women's singles semifinal.

