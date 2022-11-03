Indian Racing League in Chennai and Hyderabad from Nov. 19

Dipak Ragav S 10163
November 03, 2022 17:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai: Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL), on Thursday, announced the debut of the Indian Racing League from November 19. The league will be held in Chennai and Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will begin with the pre-testing at Madras International Circuit (MIC) in Chennai on Nov. 14 and will bring together 20 prominent foreign and Indian drivers to the country for four consecutive weekends of racing.

This year, the Indian Racing League will feature five City-based franchise teams – Speed Demons Delhi, Hyderabad Blackbirds, Bangalore Speedsters, Chennai Turbo Riders and Goa Aces - competing in Chennai and an FIA grade 2 circuit in the streets of Hyderabad.

The calendar:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nov 19-20: Hyderabad Street Circuit; Nov. 25-27: MIC, Chennai; Dec 2-4: MIC, Chennai; Dec 10-11: Hyderabad Street Circuit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app