Indian Racing League in Chennai and Hyderabad from Nov. 19

Chennai: Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL), on Thursday, announced the debut of the Indian Racing League from November 19. The league will be held in Chennai and Hyderabad.

It will begin with the pre-testing at Madras International Circuit (MIC) in Chennai on Nov. 14 and will bring together 20 prominent foreign and Indian drivers to the country for four consecutive weekends of racing.

This year, the Indian Racing League will feature five City-based franchise teams – Speed Demons Delhi, Hyderabad Blackbirds, Bangalore Speedsters, Chennai Turbo Riders and Goa Aces - competing in Chennai and an FIA grade 2 circuit in the streets of Hyderabad.

The calendar:

Nov 19-20: Hyderabad Street Circuit; Nov. 25-27: MIC, Chennai; Dec 2-4: MIC, Chennai; Dec 10-11: Hyderabad Street Circuit.