Indian quartermile campers’ season-opener in Erzurum in early June

After leaving for Antalya in mid-April, the Indian quartermilers and relay runners will have their first competition in Turkey in early June.

“They will run in Erzurum on June 3 and 4 and will return to India on June 7,” said chief national coach Radhakrishnan Nair on Tuesday.

Incidentally, Erzurum will host the Balkan Relays on June 4 and 5 and that could be the Indians’ international season-opener in Turkey.


