Arjun Babuta wins air rifle gold in India Open championship

March 07, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

NEW DELHI

Arjun Babuta beat Paarth Makhija 17-13 to win the men’s air rifle gold in the India Open shooting championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Arjun, a World Cup gold medallist, shot 264.4 in the medal round after having qualified on top with 633.4. He was a cut above the rest, but Paarth was able to run him close in the gold medal match.

Rashmi Kumari beat Shambhavi Kshirsagar 16-8 for the women’s gold. It was Shambhavi who had topped the medal round with 261.0, marginally ahead of Rashmi who was able to prevail in the end.

Olympian Ayonika Paul had topped qualification with 628.5 and ended up fourth eventually. In fact, both Disha Dhankhar and Ayonika missed the gold medal match by 0.2 and 0.4 point respectively.

The results:

10m air rifle: Men: 1. Arjun Babuta 17 (264.4) 633.4; 2. Paarth Makhija 13 (260.6) 627.8; 3. Samarvir Singh 258.6 (626.7); 4. Manpreet Singh 258.5 (622.9).

Women: 1. Rashmi Kumari 16 (260.7) 627.1; 2. Shambhavi Kshirsagar 8 (261.0) 624.5; 3. Disha Dhankhar 260.5 (626.5); 4. Ayonika Paul 260.3 (628.5).