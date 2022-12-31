Indian Olympic Association to streamline governance focus and athlete welfare

December 31, 2022 06:20 am | Updated 06:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) decided to streamline governance, and fiscal prudence and focus on athlete welfare during its first Executive Committee meeting.

It was agreed that the joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey will act as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) till the appointment is made after due process.

It was announced that a robust system would be put in place to generate sponsorship.

“We will be creating a transparent system for attracting sponsorship and marketing deals”, said Kalyan Chaubey.

The Executive agreed not to have any company for marketing and sponsorship. Instead, the IOA will explore the same for individual Games.

All the Olympic and non-Olympic national federations would be requested to submit proposals of athletes across different disciplines so as to help them get suitable support, especially towards preparation for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. It was also agreed to entrust the Athletes Commission, in consultation with the Executive, to form a system to help derive maximum benefit from the different programs of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

All the National Sports Federations would be requested to settle their pending account with the IOA by March 2023. The process of auditing accounts has also been set in motion.

The new Executive Council, with PT Usha as the president, also found that there were more than 200 legal cases against IOA. An in-house legal team was being formed to deal with the cases.

In her address, president Usha thanked everyone, and congratulated the entire team and the IOA staff, embarking on a new journey.