Indian Oil takes the honours at Petroleum Sports Promotion Board

Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan didn’t have to exert much as they guided Indian Oil to a 2-0 victory over Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the 39th Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) inter-unit tennis final at the DLTA Complex here on Wednesday.
The results: Men: Final: Indian Oil bt ONGC 2-0 (Sumit Nagal bt Vishnu Vardhan 6-3, 6-3; Ramkumar Ramanathan bt V.M. Ranjeet 6-3, 7-5).
Third place: Oil India Limited bt GAIL 2-1 (Chandrashekar Mohanty lost to Saketh Myneni 2-6, 1-6; Udit Gogoi bt Jitender 6-0, 6-0; Chandrashekar Mohanty & Udit Gogoi bt Saketh Myneni & Durgesh 6-3, 6-0).
Veterans (final): BPCL bt Oil India Limited 2-0 (Bhushan Akut bt Hakim Ali 6-1, 6-1; N. Chandrasekar bt S. Pegu 6-1, 6-2).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.