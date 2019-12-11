Sport

Indian Oil takes the honours at Petroleum Sports Promotion Board

more-in

Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan didn’t have to exert much as they guided Indian Oil to a 2-0 victory over Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the 39th Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) inter-unit tennis final at the DLTA Complex here on Wednesday.

The results: Men: Final: Indian Oil bt ONGC 2-0 (Sumit Nagal bt Vishnu Vardhan 6-3, 6-3; Ramkumar Ramanathan bt V.M. Ranjeet 6-3, 7-5).

Third place: Oil India Limited bt GAIL 2-1 (Chandrashekar Mohanty lost to Saketh Myneni 2-6, 1-6; Udit Gogoi bt Jitender 6-0, 6-0; Chandrashekar Mohanty & Udit Gogoi bt Saketh Myneni & Durgesh 6-3, 6-0).

Veterans (final): BPCL bt Oil India Limited 2-0 (Bhushan Akut bt Hakim Ali 6-1, 6-1; N. Chandrasekar bt S. Pegu 6-1, 6-2).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other Sports Sport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 10:33:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/indian-oil-takes-the-honours-at-petroleum-sports-promotion-board/article30279717.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY