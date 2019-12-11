Indian Oil takes the honours at Petroleum Sports Promotion Board

Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan didn’t have to exert much as they guided Indian Oil to a 2-0 victory over Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the 39th Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) inter-unit tennis final at the DLTA Complex here on Wednesday.

The results: Men: Final: Indian Oil bt ONGC 2-0 (Sumit Nagal bt Vishnu Vardhan 6-3, 6-3; Ramkumar Ramanathan bt V.M. Ranjeet 6-3, 7-5).

Third place: Oil India Limited bt GAIL 2-1 (Chandrashekar Mohanty lost to Saketh Myneni 2-6, 1-6; Udit Gogoi bt Jitender 6-0, 6-0; Chandrashekar Mohanty & Udit Gogoi bt Saketh Myneni & Durgesh 6-3, 6-0).

Veterans (final): BPCL bt Oil India Limited 2-0 (Bhushan Akut bt Hakim Ali 6-1, 6-1; N. Chandrasekar bt S. Pegu 6-1, 6-2).