August 03, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

CHENNAI

The third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 will be held at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) here from August 4 to 6.

The two premier Pro-Stock categories – 301cc-400cc Open and 165cc Open – will headline the card that includes Stock 165cc and Girls’ classes, and a support race for Novice (301cc-400cc) riders. Besides these, Petronas TVS One-Make Championship and the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup are there, both these events are organised by the promoter Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) which is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

The ongoing season has seen the emergence of a new generation of teenage riders.

MMSC President Ajit Thomas said: “Presently, it is an extremely exciting scenario where the old guard is being pushed by a new crop of talented youngsters who are fast making a mark in the championship. Further, the entries are not any more metro-centric, as the championship is attracting riders from smaller towns across India and their numbers are growing.”

Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) leads both premier Pro-Stock Open fields. He enjoys a 46-point cushion over Petronas TVS Racing’s new recruit Sarthak Chavan, a 16-year-old from Pune, in the 301cc-400cc Open class, having won all four races in his debut season in this category.

