HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MIC to host National Motorcycle Racing third round this weekend

August 03, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

Sports Bureau

CHENNAI

The third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 will be held at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) here from August 4 to 6.

The two premier Pro-Stock categories – 301cc-400cc Open and 165cc Open – will headline the card that includes Stock 165cc and Girls’ classes, and a support race for Novice (301cc-400cc) riders. Besides these, Petronas TVS One-Make Championship and the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup are there, both these events are organised by the promoter Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) which is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

The ongoing season has seen the emergence of a new generation of teenage riders.

MMSC President Ajit Thomas said: “Presently, it is an extremely exciting scenario where the old guard is being pushed by a new crop of talented youngsters who are fast making a mark in the championship. Further, the entries are not any more metro-centric, as the championship is attracting riders from smaller towns across India and their numbers are growing.”

Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) leads both premier Pro-Stock Open fields. He enjoys a 46-point cushion over Petronas TVS Racing’s new recruit Sarthak Chavan, a 16-year-old from Pune, in the 301cc-400cc Open class, having won all four races in his debut season in this category.

Related Topics

motorsport

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.