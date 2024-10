Chinese Taipei blanked India 3-0 in the men’s team semifinals of the Asian team table tennis Championships here on Thursday.

This is the third straight bronze for the Indian men’s team.

The results:

Men’s team (Semifinals):

Chinese Taipei bt India 3-0 (Lin Yun-Ju bt Sharath Kamal 11-7, 12-10, 11-9; Kao Cheng-Jui bt Manav Thakkar 11-9, 8-11, 11-3, 13-11; Huang Yan-Cheng bt Harmeet Desai 11-6, 11-9, 11-7.