Indian men bag junior team trap gold at World Championships

Sports Bureau NEW DELHI
September 25, 2022 16:17 IST

Shardul Vihan, Arya Vansh Tyagi and Shapath Bharadwaj with the junior men’s trap gold medal at the World Championship in Croatia. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian trio of Shardul Vihan, Shapath Bharadwaj and Arya Vansh Tyagi won the trap team junior men’s gold, beating Italy 6-4 in the shotgun World Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on Saturday.

It was a fighting performance by the Indian team, as it made it to the gold contest by winning a shoot-off against the USA 2-0, after the teams had tied with 205 in the qualification round.

In contrast, Italy had topped the qualification field, one point ahead of India, with 206.

Moreover, it was the Italian team of Emanuele Iezzi, Gianmarco Barletta and Edoardo Antonioli that got off to a flying start by taking a 4-0 lead in the gold medal match. The Indian team rose to the challenge by winning the next three rounds 13-12, 15-14 and 14-12 to clinch the gold.

The team with better score in each round of five shots by the three shooters gets two points. Arya Vansh was the hero as he missed only one bird out of 25. Shardul shot 22 and Shapath 21.

The Indian junior women’s team of Sabeera Haris, Preeti Rajak and Aadya Tripathi shot 172 and finished seventh.

The results:

Trap: Men’s team: 1. India (Arya Vansh Tyagi, Shapath Bharadwaj, Shardul Vihan) 6 (205)2; 2. Italy Emanuele Iezzi, Gianmarco Barletta, Edoardo Antonioli) 4 (206); 3. USA 6 (205)0; 4. Spain 0 (204).

