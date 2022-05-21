Indian men bag compound team gold

Silver for Bhardwaj and bronze for mixed team

The Indian men’s team picked up its second gold medal this year, while the mixed team collected the bronze and Mohan Bhardwaj secured his maiden World Cup medal — a silver — in the compound section of the Archery World Cup Stage-2 in Gwangju, Korea, on Saturday.

In a repeat of the World Cup Stage-1 final in Antalya in April, the fourth-ranked Indian men’s team of Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan defeated sixth-placed France (Adrien Gontier, Jean Philippe Boulch and Quentin Baraer) 232-230.

India, which trailed by a point after two ends, emerged the better side in the last two ends to claim the gold.

Abhishek combined with Avneet Kaur to beat Turkey’s Ayse Bera Suzer and Emircan Haney 156-155 to take the mixed team bronze. The Indians scored a perfect 40 to overtake the Turks in the last end.

Shocks World champion

Bhardwaj rallied to shoot a perfect 30 in the final end and shock reigning World champion Nico Wiener of Austria 143-141 in the semifinals.

However, he lost to the Netherlands’ former World champion Mike Schloesser 149-141 in the final. Schloesser recorded perfect 30s in the last four ends.

Earlier, the Indian women had bagged bronze medals in compound and recurve team events for India to finish with five medals in the second stage.