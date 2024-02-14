GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian hammer thrower Rachna Kumari banned for 12 years for doping

She had earlier served a four-year suspension from 2015 to 2019

February 14, 2024 06:43 am | Updated 06:44 am IST - KOLKATA

Y. B. Sarangi

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has suspended hammer thrower Rachna Kumari for 12 years for a second anti-doping rule violation. Rachna returned positive results for multiple anabolic androgenic steroids in samples collected out of competition at Patiala on September 24 and on November 1 at the National Games last year. 

Rachna had earlier served a four-year suspension from 2015 to 2019. Her current suspension began on November 24.

In another doping case, quarter-miler Nirmala Sheoran has been handed an eight-year suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for a second doping violation. She reportedly tested positive for anabolic androgenic steroids and testosterone. She was earlier suspended for four years in 2018.

