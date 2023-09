September 15, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam)

The Indian women's double pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker lost to Chinese Taipei's Jiang Yi-Hua and Li Zi Qing in the quarterfinal of the Vietnam Open here on Friday.

The third seeded Indian duo went down 21-18 15-21 15-21 to their unseeded opponents in one hour two minutes.

With the loss, India's challenge ended in the Super 100 tournament.

