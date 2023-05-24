Indian challenge at table tennis Worlds comes to an end

May 24, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST

The Indian challenge in the World table tennis championships in Durban came to an end on Wednesday, with the exit of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath in the women’s doubles event. The Indian pair lost to Hina Hayata and Mima Ito of Japan 8-11, 6-11, 7-11 in the pre-quarterfinals.

Earlier in the day, Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico, ranked 13 in the world, defeated Manika Batra, ranked 39 at 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-3 in the women’s singles third round. In the men’s doubles pre-quarterfinals, Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan lost to the English duo of Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford in four games.

Earlier on Tuesday night, the mixed doubles pair of Manika and G. Sathiyan lost in the pre-quarterfinals to the Swedish pair of Truls Moregard and Christina Kallberg 11-5, 8-11, 8-11, 10-12.

The results:

Men: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Paul Drinkhall & Liam Pitchford (Eng) bt Sharath Kamal & G. Sathiyan 9-11, 11-8, 14-12, 12-10.

Women: Singles: Third round: Adriana Diaz (Pur) bt Manika Batra 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-3;

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Hina Hayata & Mima Ito (Jpn) bt Manika Batra & Archana Kamath 11-8, 11-6, 11-7.

Mixed doubles: (pre-quarterfinals): Truls Moregard & Christina Kallberg (Swe) 5-11, 11-8, 11-8, 12-10.

