Indian carrom prepares for World Cup in USA

Published - November 05, 2024 02:03 am IST - NEW DELHI

In the last edition, held in 2018 in Korea, India had swept all the titles except the men’s team championship that was bagged by Sri Lanka.

Sports Bureau

The Indain carrom players preparing at the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in Delhi, for the World Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian carrom team started its preparation for the World Cup with a training camp at the Airports Authority of India (AAI) centre here on Monday.

The sixth World Cup is scheduled to be held in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, from November 11 to 17.

“We are grateful to AAI for hosting the preparatory camp for the team. It is a six-day camp and the team will leave on November 10,” said the general secretary of the All India Carrom Federation (AICF), Bharti Narayan.

Apart from India, the World Cup is scheduled to feature Sri Lanka, Maldives, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, France, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Canada, New Zealand and host USA.

The organisers have made elaborate arrangements for live streaming of the matches for the benefit of carrom fans across the world.

The international manufacturer Synco has made specially commissioned boards that are “camera friendly” for the championship”.

The Indian team: Men: S Aditya, Mohd. Arif, Sandeep Dive, K Srinivas.

Women: Rashmi Kumari, K Nagajothi, M Khazima, V Mithra.

