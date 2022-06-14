Indian boys outplay Bangladesh
Girls beat second seed Maldives
Sports Bureau
KATHMANDU
Indian boys outplayed fourth seed Bangladesh 3-0, losing only three games in all, in the league phase of the ITF South Asia under-12 tennis tournament here on Tuesday.
The Indian girls were equally assertive in beating second seed Maldives 3-0, losing four games in all in the three rubbers, in the round-robin format.
The results (league):
Boys: India bt Bangladesh 3-0 (Tavish Pahwa bt Md. Rajib 6-0, 6-1; Fazal Ali Meer bt Kabbo Gayen 6-0, 6-1; Kushagra Arora & Tavish bt Mushfiqur Rahman Apon & Rajib 6-0, 6-1).
Girls: India bt Maldives 3-0 (Prachi Malik bt Imani Moosa Kaleem 6-0, 6-0; Aahan bt Naba Nishan 6-0, 6-1; Prachi & Anandita Upadhyay bt Manha Mohamed Ali & Imani 6-2, 6-1).
