Indian boys finish 6th, girls 7th in World Junior Squash Championships

Updated - July 24, 2024 01:12 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 12:34 pm IST

The boys lost to England 1-2 in the match for fifth position, while the girls beat New Zealand 2-1 in the clash for the seventh.

Sports Bureau

India’s Shaurya Bawa in action. File photo

India boys finished sixth and the girls’ seventh in the team events of the world junior squash championships which concluded in Houston on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

India results:

Boys: India lost to England 1-2 (Shaurya Bawa bt Yusuf Sheikh 3-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7; Yuvraj Wadhwani lost to Bailey Malik 11-5, 9-11, 8-11, 14-16; Ayaan Vazilalli lost to Dylan Roberts 11-6, 9-11, 9-11, 7-11).

Girls: India bt New Zealand 2-1 (Shameena Riaz lost to Ella Lash 7-11, 12-10, 13-11, 4-11, 4-11; Nirupama Dubey bt Anabel Gemmell 9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 8-11, 11-9; Unnati Tripathi bt Ella Hill 11-4, 11-3, 11-6).

