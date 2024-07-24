GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian boys finish 6th, girls 7th in World Junior Squash Championships

The boys lost to England 1-2 in the match for fifth position, while the girls beat New Zealand 2-1 in the clash for the seventh.

Updated - July 24, 2024 01:12 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 12:34 pm IST

Sports Bureau
India’s Shaurya Bawa in action. File photo

India boys finished sixth and the girls’ seventh in the team events of the world junior squash championships which concluded in Houston on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

The boys lost to England 1-2 in the match for fifth position, while the girls beat New Zealand 2-1 in the clash for the seventh.

India results:

Boys: India lost to England 1-2 (Shaurya Bawa bt Yusuf Sheikh 3-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7; Yuvraj Wadhwani lost to Bailey Malik 11-5, 9-11, 8-11, 14-16; Ayaan Vazilalli lost to Dylan Roberts 11-6, 9-11, 9-11, 7-11).

Girls: India bt New Zealand 2-1 (Shameena Riaz lost to Ella Lash 7-11, 12-10, 13-11, 4-11, 4-11; Nirupama Dubey bt Anabel Gemmell 9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 8-11, 11-9; Unnati Tripathi bt Ella Hill 11-4, 11-3, 11-6).

