Indian athletes will perform even better at the next Asian Games, asserts Modi

October 10, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 10 assured all possible help to Indian athletes in their endeavour to achieve greater heights and expressed confidence that the country will better its Hangzhou performance in the next edition of the Asian Games.

The Indian athletes produced their best-ever performance at the continental games, bringing home 107 medals, including 28 gold as the country finished fourth on the medals table.

“The government will pull all stops to ensure the athletes get the best. You have crossed 100 medals. Next time, we will go way past this record. Put your best effort for the Paris (Olympics),” Modi said while felicitating the Asian Games contingent here on Tuesday.

No dearth of talent

“The athletes tried to give it their best shot. There was never a dearth of talent in India. The will to win was always there. They used to do well earlier as well, but there were a lot of hurdles which came in their way.”

“Whatever event we competed in, we won medals. The canvas is growing, which is a good indication for India. You have opened new avenues, which will motivate the new generation. This (performance) will also give new motivation for the Paris Olympics,” said Modi.

“Our women have given an amazing performance. They showcased the strength of women in the country. Half the medals won at the Asian Games were won by women. In track and field, I felt they were not willing to settle for anything less than a gold medal.”

Khelo India effect

The PM also gave the thumbs up to the sports ministry’s flagship programme, Khelo India, saying it had been a huge success.

“This Asian Games, 125 athletes were the products of the Khelo India programme and they won 40 medals. This shows that Khelo India is progressing in the right direction.

“More than 3,000 athletes are getting training, coaching, medical and dietary assistance under Khelo India. A total of ₹25,000 crore assistance is being given to athletes. Money will not come in the way of the athletes.

“Next five years, the government will spend an additional ₹3000 crore on athletes and more infrastructure will be created,” said Modi.

