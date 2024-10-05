ADVERTISEMENT

India wins team silver in U18 women’s category at Asian Youth Archery Championship 2024

Updated - October 05, 2024 04:32 pm IST - New Delhi

Archer Vaishnavi Pawar displayed impressive performance to help India clinch team silver in the U-18 women’s category at the 2024 Asian Youth Archery Championship in Chinese Taipei

PTI

Promising archer Vaishnavi Pawar showed impressive presence of mind to help India clinch team silver in the recurve U-18 women’s category at the 2024 Asian Youth Archery Championship in Chinese Taipei.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vaishnavi took the first shot for the three-member Indian team, also comprising Pranjal Tholiya and Jannat, in every round and handled the pressure well as they pipped fancied South Korea in the semifinal in a shoot-off.

Archery World Cup | Indian women’s compound archery team strikes gold, mixed team bags silver

In the gold medal round, India found themselves in a similar situation, fighting back from a 2-4 deficit to force a shoot-off against Chinese Taipei, who ultimately prevailed.”I am incredibly proud to represent India alongside my teammates. Beating South Korea in the semifinals was a significant milestone for us,” Vaishnavi said. “Winning silver at the Asian Youth Archery Championship is a testament to our hard work and dedication, and it inspires me to aim even higher in the future.”

The Maharashtra archer finished fourth in the trials to make it to the Asian Youth Archery Championships, also she had also reached the quarterfinals in the individual category.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US