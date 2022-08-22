India wins bronze

Sport

India defeated Korea 25-20, 25-21, 26-28, 19-25, 15-12 in the third-place playoff match of the 14th Asian men’s (under-18) volleyball championship in Tehran on Monday.

The Indian u-18 team has already qualified for the FIVB World u-19 men’s championship.


