Harvansh Singh (117, 143b, 7x4, 6x6) slammed a stroke-filled century that put India U-19 firmly in control against Australia U-19 on day two of the second Youth ‘Test’ at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia had a strong start to the day when fast bowler Oliver Patterson dismissed skipper Soham Patwardhan’s (63, 124b, 6x4) stumps in the third over of the morning.

Mohamed Enaan and Harvansh displayed a show of resilience as they were involved in a 54-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Their stand ended when Christian Howe dismissed Enaan.

ADVERTISEMENT

N. Samarth batted aggressively and hit two back-to-back sixes off Lachlan Ranaldo. However, the off-spinner soon dismissed both Samarth and Chetan Sharma in the same over.

Harvansh then took over as he dominated both the fast bowlers and the spinners. He showcased his power-hitting by smashing six sixes on the leg-side between the long-on and deep-mid wicket region.

His elegant punches and drives, both off the front and back foot, helped him reach his century and pushed India to post 492. He also had a crucial 90-run partnership for the last wicket alongside Anmoljeet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia had a tough start to its innings as leg-spinner Enaan dismissed opener Riley Kingsell and Steven Hogan, while off-spinner Anmoljeet sent back Simon Budge, leaving the visitors at 42 for three.

However, skipper Oliver Peake (62 batting, 113b, 8x4, 1x6) and Alex Lee Young (45 batting, 99b, 6x4) revived the innings with an unbroken 100-run fourth-wicket stand, ending the day at 142 for three.

With the pitch showing signs of uneven bounce and the visiting team trailing by 350 runs, an interesting day three is in store.

The scores: Ind U-19 492 in 133.3 overs (Soham Patwardhan 63, Harvansh Singh 117) vs Aus U-19 142/3 in 44 overs (Oliver Peake 62 batting, Alex Lee Young 45 batting).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.