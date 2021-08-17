India to open T20 WC campaign against Pakistan on October 24

Dubai

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 12 stage in Dubai on October 24, the International Cricket Council said on August 17.

As per the schedule announced by the ICC, India's next opponent will be New Zealand in Dubai on October 31, followed by match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on November 3. India's remaining two Super 12 matches are against the winner of Group B (November 5 in Dubai) and second placed side of Group A (November 8 in Dubai).

The tournament's first round kicks off on October 17 in Oman, with Oman taking on Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh playing Scotland.

Group A consists of Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia, while Group B has Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 12 stage.

The Super 12 is the second round of the tournament and they are set to begin on October 23, with Australia facing South Africa in Abu Dhabi and England up against West Indies in Dubai.

The first semifinal will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10, while the second will be played in Dubai on November 11. The final will be held in Dubai on November 14 with November 15 marked as reserve day.